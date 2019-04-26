Drop it and drive: Suburban police want drivers to forget their phones

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Distracted Driving Week 2019

NORTH AURORA, Ill. — Patrols in the North Aurora Police Department were recently tasked with stopping distracted drivers.

GPS, social media, texting, eating – officers were on the look out for all sorts.

The department joined every single municipality in Kane County in an all out effort to reduce deaths and injuries on area roads. The HIVE campaign, or High Visibility Enforcement, began the month of April collecting research at dangerous intersections.

They found 153 violations in one two hour period.

Thanks to a grant from IDOT, North Aurora added 108 hours of distracted driving enforcement this month..

Kane County as a whole has been identified by officials as one of the top counties in the state for fatal crashes. Officers enforced the laws and explained them to drivers. In a nutshell, you cannot touch your phone if you’re on the road and behind the wheel, period.

As the month of April comes to a close it appears at least here in North Aurora the message is working as well as those extra patrols whether people are afraid of causing a crash or pay for a ticket they are starting to drop it and drive. Officers hope that message continues through the months ahead.