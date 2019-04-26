× Cubs Game Notes For Friday @ Arizona

➢ The Diamondbacks lost two of three games to Arizona at Wrigley Field last weekend, and the teams combined for a mere 15 runs. The losing team has scored no more than one run in each of the clubs’ last six meetings and nine of 10.

➢ No Cubs starting pitcher has allowed more than three runs in 12 consecutive games, twice as long as the next-best active streak in the majors. It also equals the Cubs’ longest such streak from all of last season.

➢ Arizona has won nine of 11 while posting a 2.39 ERA and allowing just seven home runs. This follows a 6-9 start to the season during which the Diamondbacks had a 5.67 ERA and served up 29 homers.

➢ Javier Baez is batting .439 (18-for-41) with 10 extra-base hits and 11 RBI in his last 10 games. He’s had seven multi-hit games in that span and has 11 on the season, tied for third most in the majors behind Cody Bellinger and Elvis Andrus (12 each).

➢ Christian Walker is returning home after a road trip during which he hit .447 with three homers and eight RBI in nine games. However, he’s batted just .179 with one RBI in nine home games this season.