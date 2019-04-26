Cubs Game Notes For Friday @ Arizona

The Diamondbacks lost two of three games to Arizona at Wrigley Field last weekend, and the teams combined for a mere 15 runs. The losing team has scored no more than one run in each of the clubs’ last six meetings and nine of 10.
No Cubs starting pitcher has allowed more than three runs in 12 consecutive games, twice as long as the next-best active streak in the majors. It also equals the Cubs’ longest such streak from all of last season.
Arizona has won nine of 11 while posting a 2.39 ERA and allowing just seven home runs. This follows a 6-9 start to the season during which the Diamondbacks had a 5.67 ERA and served up 29 homers.
Javier Baez is batting .439 (18-for-41) with 10 extra-base hits and 11 RBI in his last 10 games. He’s had seven multi-hit games in that span and has 11 on the season, tied for third most in the majors behind Cody Bellinger and Elvis Andrus (12 each).
Christian Walker is returning home after a road trip during which he hit .447 with three homers and eight RBI in nine games. However, he’s batted just .179 with one RBI in nine home games this season.
Kyle Hendricks has held the Diamondbacks to a .174 batting average, the lowest by any current Cub against any opponent (minimum 5 starts). Robbie Ray has held Chicago to a .170 average, second lowest of any current Arizona pitcher versus any opponent (minimum 5 starts; Godley vs. Mets, .167).
