Concealed carry holder fatally shoots attempted carjacker after crash in Loop, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A 41-year-old man with a concealed carry permit fatally shot an attempted carjacker who demanded his keys at gunpoint after a crash in the Loop, police said.

The shooting happened around 3 a.m. Friday after a man in a Volkswagen rear-ended a BMW at Clark Street and Ida B. Wells Drive. The man driving the BMW said he got out to look at the damage done to his vehicle, and then went back inside the car to get his cell phone.

The 22-year-old driver of the Volkswagen walked up to the other driver with a gun and pushed him into the BMW.

Both men were inside the BMW when the 41-year-old man grabbed his own gun, and shot the 22-year-old in the head.

The 22-year-old man's identity has not yet been released.

The concealed carry holder is being questioned at the Area Central police station.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.