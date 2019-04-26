× Child welfare director to face questions after Crystal Lake boy’s death

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — An Illinois lawmaker says the state’s child welfare director will face tough questions from a state House panel following the beating death of a 5-year-old boy who had extensive contact with child welfare workers.

The Appropriations-Human Services Committee is scheduled to hear budget requests Friday in Chicago from several state agencies, including the Department of Children and Family Services.

Chicago Democratic Rep. Sara Feigenholtz says DCFS Director Marc D. Smith will be questioned about the agency’s actions in the case of 5-year-old Andrew “AJ” Freund. He was under DCFS watch when his body was discovered Wenesday in a shallow grave in McHenry County. His parents have been charged with first-degree murder.

Feigenholtz is chairwoman of the House Adoption and Child Welfare Committee. She says Smith will also be questioned about the deaths since February of two other children DCFS was monitoring.