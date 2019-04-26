Around Town checks out Hamilton: The Exhibition

Hamilton: The Exhibition takes visitors deeper into the life and times of Alexander Hamilton, while at the same time chronicling the American Revolution and the creation of the United States of America.  From the post in St. Croix where teenager Alexander became an indispensable trader, to the hilltop in Weehawken, NJ where Burr fatally shot Hamilton in their infamous duel, Hamilton: The Exhibition seeks to elucidate the powerful experience of building our country and shaping our Democracy.

Tickets are currently on-sale through Sept. 8, 2019.

Hamilton: The Exhibition
Northerly Island:
1535 S. Linn White Drive
Chicago, IL 60605
hamiltonexhibition.com

