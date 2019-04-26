Friday Forecaster: Jayden Hatcher, 3rd grade, Skinner North Classical School
Adorable Friday Forecaster steals the show
-
3rd grader reports the Friday morning forecast
-
4th grader reports Friday morning’s forecast
-
4th grader reports Friday morning’s weather forecast
-
4th grader reports Friday morning forecast
-
4th grader reports Friday morning forecast
-
-
Third Grader reports Friday morning forecast
-
Friday Forecaster: 4th Grader Danayja Williams
-
Polar vortex thaw creates headaches for Chicago homeowners
-
Adorable 2nd grader reports Friday’s morning forecast
-
Man breaks through wall at Dollar General store to steal cigarettes
-
-
Donnie Wahlberg attends groundbreaking for new Wahlburgers restaurant in St. Charles
-
3rd grader reports Friday morning’s forecast
-
Ohio zoo shares photo of precious 1-month-old clouded leopards