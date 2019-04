Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Christina Noia of CuddlePill stops by WGN to give fashion tips for the upcoming spring and summer seasons. Her philosophy of invest, skip or thrift is discussed with our own Morgan Kolkmeyer.

Raised in the Northern suburbs of Chicago, Christina started her blog CuddlePill in 2015, and it has grown immensely since. Christina blogs about all things from fashion to beauty to lifestyle. She currently resides in Wicker Park.

Check out Christina's blog for more tips and fashion trends.