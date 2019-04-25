Snow on Saturday? Spring storm bringing cold, wet, windy weather

Snow joke! It may be the final weekend of April but wet snow is threatening parts of the Chicago area.

A wet, windy weather system will approach the metro area by Saturday afternoon. The precipitation will begin as a chilly rain but a gradual change to wet snow is likely for parts of the Chicago area, especially the far north and northwest suburbs.

Some slushy accumulation is possible as temperatures fall from the 40s in the morning to the low to mid 30s by Saturday evening.

Storm Track is Key

The exact track of the low pressure system will determine where the narrow band of heavy, wet snow will lay out.

A shift further north would place the heaviest snow across the Illinois/Wisconsin line. A more southerly track places much of the Chicago area, including the northern suburbs, in a favorable area for a slushy late season accumulation.

It’s worth noting, weather history suggest only 1 in 10 years sees snow this late in the season. This is indeed rare meteorological territory.

Unseasonably Cold Temperatures

Normal high temperatures for late April are in the middle 60s. Readings will nowhere close this weekend.