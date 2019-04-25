× Pedro Strop gets a save for the Cubs after his car was stolen: report

CHICAGO — It’s not the first time that Cubs fans have seen their current closer point to the sky in joy after a victory.

Pedro Strop has 16 saves the past two seasons, including his third of 2019 in a 7-6 win over the Dodgers at Wrigley Field on Wednesday. But it might be fair to say it never came under circumstances as they did on this night.

Per Jesse Rogers of ESPN, Strop arrived at the ballpark late after working with police to recover his stolen car.

Cubs closer Pedro Strop had quite the day/night. His car was stolen before the game so he was dealing with that "until the fourth inning" when he told police "I might have to pitch. I have to go." Says the car was later involved in a police chase. He… https://t.co/P3B55jOZlQ — Jesse Rogers (@ESPNChiCubs) April 25, 2019

Strop confirmed the story to Rogers in a postgame interview, telling him how he was dealing with police about the theft until the fourth inning, when he informed them that he might have to pitch in the game later that evening.

At the same time, Strop also said that the car was later involved in a police pursuit.

It didn’t seem to bother the pitcher, who eventually arrived at Wrigley and took the mound in the ninth inning to protect a one-run lead. While he did walk Los Angeles’ Max Muncy to start the inning, he then struck out Enrique Hernandez then got Justin Turner to ground into a double play to end the game.

In nine games this season, Strop has three saves with a 3.52 ERA, striking out seven batters while walking just two. But none of those previous eight appearances came after the circumstances which he faced on Wednesday.