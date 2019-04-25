× Parents charged in murder of 5-year-old Crystal Lake boy to appear in court

WOODSTOCK, Ill. — AJ Freund’s parents are facing a litany of felony charges, including multiple counts of first degree murder.

After spending the night in the McHenry County Jail, they will both be in bond court at 8 a.m. Thursday

Andrew Freund Sr., 60, and Joann Cunningham, 36, also face numerous counts of aggravated battery, failure to report a missing child or death and the father is additionally charged with concealment of a homicide.

The arrests were announced soon after police located what’s believed to be the body of 5-year-old AJ in a remote area of Woodstock near Dean Street.

In a short news conference Wednesday, Crystal Lake police and the FBI revealed that both parents gave up information after they were presented with the forensic analysis of cell phone data.

Police said the body was wrapped in plastic and in a shallow grave.

Perhaps linked is the dirty shovel removed from the family home Wednesday, along with a toddler mattress, large plastic tub and several bags of evidence.

Animal control was also called to take custody of the family dog.

The cause of AJ’s death is not yet known but Thursday’s bond hearing could shed light on what happened inside the home, leading to the 9-1-1 call last Thursday morning in which AJ’s father calmly reported that his son was missing.

Both parents claimed they last saw AJ after he went to bed the night before.

An autopsy on the recovered body is also scheduled for Thursday.