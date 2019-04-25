Ohio woman with memorable face tattoo arrested for third time in six months

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio — A woman with a memorable tattoo on her face has been arrested for the third time in six months.

Alyssa Zebrasky, 27, of Canfield, was booked into the Montgomery County Jail on a charge out of Mahoning County on Tuesday, according to Montgomery County Jail records.

Zebrasky was arrested in December on charges of theft and drug abuse. Prior to that, she was arrested for obstructing official business following a police chase in Austintown in November 2018.

In a report from Austintown police after the 2018 arrest, an officer said he found a running car in the middle of the road that sped off when his cruiser got close.

Officers followed them to a private residence where they got out of the car and Zebrasky began walking toward them saying, “I have a knife on me, what are you going to do about that?”

According to the report, officers handcuffed her, while she cried and kicked.

Police said the driver, 23-year-old Logan Daugherty, later told police he fled because he “had to go to the bathroom.”