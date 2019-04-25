× Midday Fix: Zacharias Sexual Abuse Center

Ali Barnett, Director of Development at Zacharias Sexual Abuse Center

Raeven Grant, ZCenter advocate and a survivor

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

ZCenter has two locations (Gurnee and Skokie):

4275 Old Grand Ave, Gurnee, IL 60031 847.244.1187 4232 Dempster Street, Skokie, IL 60076 847.972.1790

We staff a 24/7 Support Line, which serves over 600 people per year: 847.872.7799

In 2018, over 1,000 men, women and children received counseling at ZCenter and over 200 survivors were served in the ER by our medical advocates. In addition, 13,500 Lake County students received prevention education.

http://www.zcenter.org

Events:

June 14 – Annual Community Luncheon at Independence Grove in Libertyville

October 29 – Annual Fall Gala at the Drake Hotel in Chicago