Midday Fix: Zacharias Sexual Abuse Center
Ali Barnett, Director of Development at Zacharias Sexual Abuse Center
Raeven Grant, ZCenter advocate and a survivor
April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month.
ZCenter has two locations (Gurnee and Skokie):
- 4275 Old Grand Ave, Gurnee, IL 60031 847.244.1187
- 4232 Dempster Street, Skokie, IL 60076 847.972.1790
We staff a 24/7 Support Line, which serves over 600 people per year: 847.872.7799
In 2018, over 1,000 men, women and children received counseling at ZCenter and over 200 survivors were served in the ER by our medical advocates. In addition, 13,500 Lake County students received prevention education.
Events:
June 14 – Annual Community Luncheon at Independence Grove in Libertyville
October 29 – Annual Fall Gala at the Drake Hotel in Chicago