Midday Fix: Simple ways to add more nutrition in your life

Maggie Michalczyk, RDN
http://www.onceuponapumpkinrd.com
Recipe:
Chia-Peach Overnight Oats
Ingredients:
1/2 cup old fashioned oats
1/2 cup nonfat milk or dairy alternative
1/2 cup chopped fresh peaches
1/2 cup(s) no-sugar-added peach nonfat Greek yogurt or dairy alternative
1 teaspoon chia seeds
1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 tablespoon chopped pecans
3 thin peach slices
Directions:
- Add oats to container. Pour in milk, then arrange peaches over oats. Stir chia seeds and cinnamon into yogurt. Layer over peaches. Refrigerate overnight. Top with pecans and peach slices.
(Maggie worked with Quaker Oats on this recipe.)
Chickpea Blondies
Ingredients:
1 can (15 ounces) chickpeas, rinsed and drained
1/2 cup unsweetened peanut butter (or almond butter)
1/3 cup pure maple syrup
1/3 cup pumpkin puree
2 tsp. vanilla
1 tsp. pumpkin pie spice
1/2 tsp salt
1/4 tsp. baking powder
1/4 tsp. baking soda
1 tbsp. coconut oil or cooking spray for coating the pan
1/3 cup chocolate chips plus 2 tbsp. for sprinkling on top (optional)
Coarse sea salt, for sprinkling on top once baked
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees F and coat an 8×8 inch pan with coconut oil or cooking spray.
- In a food processor, add all ingredients except chocolate chips and process until batter is smooth.
- Fold in chocolate chips.
- Spread batter evenly in prepared pan.
- Bake for 27 minutes or until the edges look down and it batter looks wrinkly but not too overdone.
- Cool pan for 20 minutes on wire rack. Sprinkle with sea salt then cut into squares.