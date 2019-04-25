Midday Fix: Simple ways to add more nutrition in your life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Maggie Michalczyk, RDN

http://www.onceuponapumpkinrd.com

Recipe:

Chia-Peach Overnight Oats

Ingredients:

1/2 cup old fashioned oats

1/2 cup nonfat milk or dairy alternative

1/2 cup chopped fresh peaches

1/2 cup(s) no-sugar-added peach nonfat Greek yogurt or dairy alternative

1 teaspoon chia seeds

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 tablespoon chopped pecans

3 thin peach slices

Directions:

Add oats to container. Pour in milk, then arrange peaches over oats. Stir chia seeds and cinnamon into yogurt. Layer over peaches. Refrigerate overnight. Top with pecans and peach slices.

(Maggie worked with Quaker Oats on this recipe.)

Chickpea Blondies

Ingredients:

1 can (15 ounces) chickpeas, rinsed and drained

1/2 cup unsweetened peanut butter (or almond butter)

1/3 cup pure maple syrup

1/3 cup pumpkin puree

2 tsp. vanilla

1 tsp. pumpkin pie spice

1/2 tsp salt

1/4 tsp. baking powder

1/4 tsp. baking soda

1 tbsp. coconut oil or cooking spray for coating the pan

1/3 cup chocolate chips plus 2 tbsp. for sprinkling on top (optional)

Coarse sea salt, for sprinkling on top once baked

Directions: