Man in custody after shots fired at Chicago police squad car

CHICAGO — A man was taken into custody after firing shots at a Chicago police squad car.

The squad car was parked in front of a 7-Eleven near Diversey Street and Harlem Avenue around 5 p.m. Thursday when it was struck by a bullet. The police officer was inside a business nearby when the incident happened.

Video from the scene shows a man running down an alley behind the 7-Eleven. The camera doesn’t catch his face, but when the video is slowed down, a gun can be seen in his hand.

Neighbors said police arrested the gunman at his home just a few blocks from the intersection.

People who live in the neighborhood said the man is known to cause problems and police have had contact with him before. They said he was fighting with police when he was arrested just a short time after the shooting.

It is unclear if the man was targeting an officer or if he knew that the squad car was empty.

Charges are pending, and the investigation is ongoing.