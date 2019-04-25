Lunchbreak: Gibsons’ Garbage Salad
Daniel Huebschmann, Corporate Executive Chef of Gibsons Restaurant Group
Gibsons Bar & Steakhouse
1028 N. Rush St., Chicago, IL 60611
https://www.gibsonssteakhouse.com/
To celebrate its 30th anniversary, Gibsons Bar & Steakhouse debuts a limited edition “Gibsons Gibson” cocktail available only this April at several Gibsons Restaurant Group locations (Gibsons Bar & Steakhouse: Chicago, Rosemont & Oak Brook, Gibsons Italia, Quartino Ristorante & Wine Bar, Hugo’s Frog Bar & Fish House: Chicago & Naperville and LUXBAR).
Recipe:
Gibsons Garbage Salad (Servings: 2)
1 QT 50/50 Romaine Iceberg lettuce blend, chopped
1/4 Cup Peppered Salami, diced 1/4”
1/4 Cup Provolone, diced 1/4”
1/4 Cup Smoked Mozzarella, diced 1/4”
2 TBSP Red Onion, diced 1/4”
1/4 Cup Artichoke Hearts, diced 1/2”
1/4 Cup Hearts of Palm, sliced 1/8”
2 oz. Cooked Chicken Breast, diced 1/4”
1/4 Cup tomatoes, diced 1/4”
1/4 Cup Seedless Cucumber, diced 1/4”
2 TBSP Roasted Red Pepper, 1/2” Strip
2 Large Shrimp, tails removed
1 Kalamata olive, pitted
1 Pepperoncini
1/4 Cup Gibsons House Vinaigrette (see below)
Salad Directions:
- Chop lettuce blend.
- Dice salami, provolone, smoked mozzarella, red onion, artichoke hearts, hearts of palm, chicken breast, tomatoes and cucumber.
- Combine all prepped ingredients with lettuce in mixing bowl.
- Toss with dressing and pile high in a serving bowl.
- Criss-cross the shrimp on top (hooked together at the tails) in the middle.
- Place pepperoncini on the right side, red pepper on the left side and olive randomly on top.
- Serve.
Gibsons House Vinaigrette (Servings: 8, or 1 Pint)
5 oz Red Wine Vinegar
5 oz Corn Oil
5 oz Extra Virgin Olive Oil
1/2 TSP Chives, finely chopped
1 TSP Fresh Basil, finely chopped
1/4 TSP Fresh Thyme, finely chopped
2 TBSP Italian Parsley, finely chopped
1/2 TSP Dry Basil
1/2 TSP Dry Oregano
1/4 TSP Fresh Garlic, minced
2 TSP Fresh Shallot, finely chopped
1 TSP Kosher Salt
1/2 TSP Black Pepper
Vinaigrette Directions:
- Combine vinegar, shallot, garlic, herbs, and spices in a mixing bowl.
- Whisk for 30 seconds.
- Add both Corn Oil and Extra Virgin Olive Oil and whisk for 30 more seconds.
- Pour into a clean container and refrigerate.
- Allow to return to room temperature before serving.