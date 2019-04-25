Lunchbreak: Gibsons’ Garbage Salad

Posted 12:44 PM, April 25, 2019, by , Updated at 12:45PM, April 25, 2019

Daniel Huebschmann, Corporate Executive Chef of Gibsons Restaurant Group

Gibsons Bar & Steakhouse

1028 N. Rush St., Chicago, IL 60611

https://www.gibsonssteakhouse.com/

To celebrate its 30th anniversary, Gibsons Bar & Steakhouse debuts a limited edition “Gibsons Gibson” cocktail available only this April at several Gibsons Restaurant Group locations (Gibsons Bar & Steakhouse: Chicago, Rosemont & Oak Brook, Gibsons Italia, Quartino Ristorante & Wine Bar, Hugo’s Frog Bar & Fish House: Chicago & Naperville and LUXBAR).

Recipe:

Gibsons Garbage Salad (Servings: 2)

1 QT 50/50 Romaine Iceberg lettuce blend, chopped

1/4 Cup Peppered Salami, diced 1/4”

1/4 Cup Provolone, diced 1/4”

1/4 Cup Smoked Mozzarella, diced 1/4”

2 TBSP Red Onion, diced 1/4”

1/4 Cup Artichoke Hearts, diced 1/2”

1/4 Cup Hearts of Palm, sliced 1/8”

2 oz. Cooked Chicken Breast, diced 1/4”

1/4 Cup tomatoes, diced 1/4”

1/4 Cup Seedless Cucumber, diced 1/4”

2 TBSP Roasted Red Pepper, 1/2” Strip

2 Large Shrimp, tails removed

1 Kalamata olive, pitted

1 Pepperoncini

1/4 Cup Gibsons House Vinaigrette (see below)

Salad Directions:

  • Chop lettuce blend.
  • Dice salami, provolone, smoked mozzarella, red onion, artichoke hearts, hearts of palm, chicken breast, tomatoes and cucumber.
  • Combine all prepped ingredients with lettuce in mixing bowl.
  • Toss with dressing and pile high in a serving bowl.
  • Criss-cross the shrimp on top (hooked together at the tails) in the middle.
  • Place pepperoncini on the right side, red pepper on the left side and olive randomly on top.
  • Serve.

 

Gibsons House Vinaigrette (Servings: 8, or 1 Pint)

5 oz Red Wine Vinegar

5 oz Corn Oil

5 oz Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1/2 TSP Chives, finely chopped

1 TSP Fresh Basil, finely chopped

1/4 TSP Fresh Thyme, finely chopped

2 TBSP Italian Parsley, finely chopped

1/2 TSP Dry Basil

1/2 TSP Dry Oregano

1/4 TSP Fresh Garlic, minced

2 TSP Fresh Shallot, finely chopped

1 TSP Kosher Salt

1/2 TSP Black Pepper

Vinaigrette Directions:

  • Combine vinegar, shallot, garlic, herbs, and spices in a mixing bowl.
  • Whisk for 30 seconds.
  • Add both Corn Oil and Extra Virgin Olive Oil and whisk for 30 more seconds.
  • Pour into a clean container and refrigerate.
  • Allow to return to room temperature before serving.
