Lourdes honored by DePaul’s Center for Journalism

CHICAGO — WGN’s Lourdes Duarte received DePaul University’s Center for Journalism Integrity and Excellence Award Thursday.

The ceremony was held at the Union League Club where some of Chicago’s top journalists toasted Lourdes and Dean Baquet, the former Tribune reporter who is now the executive editor of the New York Times.

Lurdes was celebrated for the depth and breadth of her work, bringing heart and soul to every story she reports.

Born in Chicago but raised in Puerto Rico, Lourdes shared the story of how her family came to America. 50 years ago, after working against Cuba’s communist government, her dad had two choices: jail or flee the island nation. At the ceremony, instead of focusing on herself, Lourdes told the story of her father`s journey to a new life here in America.

You can watch her speech here: