High school senior receives 115 college acceptances, $3.7M in scholarships

Antoinette Love has a difficult decision ahead of her.

The high school senior in New Orleans has been accepted into 115 colleges and received more than $3.7 million in scholarship money.

Love says she lost count of how many schools she ended up applying to.

“I just kept applying,” Love told CNN. “I wanted to see how many I could get into.”

But she didn’t expect to receive good news from so many colleges.

“At first I didn’t think I was going to get this many, but then they just kept coming and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh,'” Love said.

Love has a 3.7 GPA and is involved in organizations at the International High School of New Orleans including the anime club, video game club, national honor society, the English honor society and Rho Kappa social studies honor society. She also works a part-time job after school selling ties, cuff links and socks at the Riverwalk.

She said she has no idea which school she will attend yet, though she’s considering Louisiana State University, Valparaiso University, University of North Texas, Fisk University, Randolph University, Brandeis University and Mississippi State University.

She plans to visit a few schools and make her final decision by May 1.

She wants to be a teacher

Once she makes her choice, she wants to study elementary education and become a teacher.

“I like influencing others to be good and be their best,” Love said.

As the oldest sibling of five children, she has plenty of experience helping out with younger kids.

Her favorite subject in school is environmental science.

“I get to learn about the world and what’s going on,” Love said.

A love for reading and art

Her counselor Denise James remembers seeing Love during lunch breaks with her nose in a paperback book.

“Antoinette is a very sincere student with a pleasant personality,” James said. “She’s focused and enjoys reading and has managed to sustain a very impressive grade point average.”

Love pursued rigorous courses in high school and excelled, proving that she is prepared for college, James added.

Outside of school, Love enjoys painting and taking photos. She likes to put paint into a cup, mix in different colors and pour it onto a canvas, an artistic style called acrylic pouring.

For high school students who are applying to colleges soon, Love advises them to apply through the Common Application as well as the Common Black Application. She also suggests seeking fee waivers and submitting applications to schools that don’t charge a fee.