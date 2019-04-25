× Full list of Taste of Chicago 2019 eateries revealed

CHICAGO — Another sign that summer is just around the corner! The list of 82 eateries participating in the 39th annual Taste of Chicago has been revealed.

This year’s list includes 41 five-day participants, 24 pop-ups and 17 food trucks. There are 37 eateries that are new to the festival this year, including Yvolina’s Tamales, Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams and Luella’s Gospel Bird.

The festival will be held July 10-14 in Grant Park. More info: tasteofchicago.us.

41 FIVE–DAY FOOD PARTICIPANTS

Arun’s Thai Restaurant

4156 N. Kedzie Ave.

Aunty Joy’s Jamaican Kitchen

1217 W. Devon Ave.

Beat Kitchen

2100 W. Belmont Ave.

Ben’s Bar-Be-Cue – NEW

5931 W. North Ave.

Billy Goat Tavern

1535 W. Madison St.

BJ’s Market & Bakery

8734 S. Stony Island Ave.

Brazilian Bowl Inc. – NEW

3204 N. Broadway

Buona Beef

601 N. McClurg Ct.

Buscia’s Bacon Buns – NEW

Available at Markets & Festivals

Caffe Gelato Soiree

2034 W. Division St.

Chicago’s Dog House

816 W. Fullerton Ave.

Churro Factory – Xurro

2214 S. Wolcott Ave.

Connie’s Pizza

2373 S. Archer Ave.

Doom Street Eats

Available at Markets & Festivals

Esperanza

2301 S. Lakeshore Dr.

Franco’s Ristorante

300 W. 31st St.

Frannie’s Café Inc

623 S. Wabash Ave.

Frönen – Now 5 Days

Available at Markets and Festivals

Garifuna Flava: A Taste of Belize

2518 W. 63rd St.

Gold Coast Dogs

225 S. Canal St.

Hakka Bakka Indian Kati Rolls – Now 5 Days

1251 W. Fullerton Ave.

Iyanze

4623 N. Broadway

Josephine’s Cooking – Now 5 Days

436 E. 79th St.

Kasia’s Deli

2101 W. Chicago Ave.

La Mexicana

4171 S. Archer Ave.

Lao Sze Chuan – NEW

520 N. Michigan Ave.

Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria

805 S. State St.

Premier Rollin BBQ

Available for Catering

Rainbow Cone LLC

9233 S. Western Ave.

Ricobene’s

252 W. 26th St.

Robinson’s No 1 Ribs

225 S. Canal St.

Seoul Taco – Now 5 Days

738 N. Clark St.

Texas de Brazil

210 E. Illinois St.

The Cookie Crate – NEW

Available at Markets & Festivals

The Eli’s Cheesecake Company

6701 W. Forest Preserve Dr.

The Slab Bar-B-Que – NEW

1918 E. 71st St.

The Star of Siam

11 E. Illinois St.

Ukai Japanese Restaurant

1059 W. Belmont St.

Vee Vee’s African Restaurant

6232 N. Broadway

Yum Dum

Available at Markets & Festivals

Yvolina’s Tamales – NEW

814 W. 18th St.

24 POP-UP FOOD PARTICIPANTS

90 Miles Cuban Café – NEW

2540 W. Armitage Ave.

A Place by Damao – NEW

2621 S. Halsted St. Ste 1

Bar Takito – NEW

210 N. Morgan St.

Barangaroos Aussie Pies – NEW

3208 N. Sheffield Ave.

BettyBop Shop

7100 S. South Shore Dr.

BITES Asian Kitchen + Bar

3313 N. Clark St.

Black Dog Gelato – NEW

859 N. Damen Ave.

Classic Cobbler

Available for Catering

Dmen Tap – NEW

2849 W. Belmont Ave.

Dog Haus – NEW

2464 N. Lincoln Ave.

Egg Rolls Etc. – NEW

Available for Catering

Gordo’s Homemade Ice Cream Bars – NEW

729 S. Dearborn St.

Jason’s Deli – NEW

1258 S. Canal St.

Jeannie’s Flan Inc. – NEW

Available for Catering

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams – NEW

1505 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Jus Sandwiches – NEW

Available for Catering

Kitchen 17 – NEW

3132 N. Broadway

Luella’s Gospel Bird – NEW

2009 N. Damen Ave.

Madame VanderKloot’s Weiner Emporium – NEW

Available at Markets & Festivals

Nourish Catering – NEW

Available for Catering

Seafood City Supermarket (Grill City)

5033 N. Elston Ave.

These Wingz?

Available at Markets & Festivals

Warm Belly Bakery, LLC

1148 W. Monroe St.

Wood Fire Counter

131 N. Clinton St.

17 FOOD TRUCK VENDORS

American Glory

Aztec Dave’s Food Truck

Beavers Coffee + Donuts

Big Wang’s Chinese Street Food – NEW

Coastline Catering – NEW

Da Pizza Dude – NEW

Giordano’s

Harold’s Chicken

La Cocinita

Lawrence’s Fish & Shrimp

Mr. Quiles Mexican Food – NEW

Ms. Tittle’s Cupcakes – NEW

Pink Flamingo (Flamingo Rum Club) – NEW

Pink Taco – NEW

The Lifeway Kefir Shop

Three Legged Tacos – NEW

Whadda Jerk – NEW