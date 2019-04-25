Full list of Taste of Chicago 2019 eateries revealed

Posted 11:49 AM, April 25, 2019, by

CHICAGO — Another sign that summer is just around the corner! The list of 82 eateries participating in the 39th annual Taste of Chicago has been revealed.

This year’s list includes 41 five-day participants, 24 pop-ups and 17 food trucks. There are 37 eateries that are new to the festival this year, including Yvolina’s Tamales, Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams and Luella’s Gospel Bird.

The festival will be held July 10-14 in Grant Park. More info: tasteofchicago.us.

41 FIVE–DAY FOOD PARTICIPANTS

Arun’s Thai Restaurant
4156 N. Kedzie Ave.

Aunty Joy’s Jamaican Kitchen
1217 W. Devon Ave.

Beat Kitchen
2100 W. Belmont Ave.

Ben’s Bar-Be-Cue – NEW
5931 W. North Ave.

Billy Goat Tavern
1535 W. Madison St.

BJ’s Market & Bakery
8734 S. Stony Island Ave.

Brazilian Bowl Inc. – NEW
3204 N. Broadway

Buona Beef
601 N. McClurg Ct.

Buscia’s Bacon Buns – NEW
Available at Markets & Festivals

Caffe Gelato Soiree
2034 W. Division St.

Chicago’s Dog House
816 W. Fullerton Ave.

Churro Factory – Xurro
2214 S. Wolcott Ave.

Connie’s Pizza
2373 S. Archer Ave.

Doom Street Eats
Available at Markets & Festivals

Esperanza
2301 S. Lakeshore Dr.

Franco’s Ristorante
300 W. 31st St.

Frannie’s Café Inc
623 S. Wabash Ave.

Frönen – Now 5 Days
Available at Markets and Festivals

Garifuna Flava: A Taste of Belize
2518 W. 63rd St.

Gold Coast Dogs
225 S. Canal St.

Hakka Bakka Indian Kati Rolls – Now 5 Days
1251 W. Fullerton Ave.

Iyanze
4623 N. Broadway

Josephine’s Cooking – Now 5 Days
436 E. 79th St.

Kasia’s Deli
2101 W. Chicago Ave.

La Mexicana
4171 S. Archer Ave.

Lao Sze Chuan – NEW
520 N. Michigan Ave.

Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria
805 S. State St.

Premier Rollin BBQ
Available for Catering

Rainbow Cone LLC
9233 S. Western Ave.

Ricobene’s
252 W. 26th St.

Robinson’s No 1 Ribs
225 S. Canal St.

Seoul Taco – Now 5 Days
738 N. Clark St.

Texas de Brazil
210 E. Illinois St.

The Cookie Crate – NEW
Available at Markets & Festivals

The Eli’s Cheesecake Company
6701 W. Forest Preserve Dr.

The Slab Bar-B-Que – NEW
1918 E. 71st St.

The Star of Siam
11 E. Illinois St.

Ukai Japanese Restaurant
1059 W. Belmont St.

Vee Vee’s African Restaurant
6232 N. Broadway

Yum Dum
Available at Markets & Festivals

Yvolina’s Tamales – NEW
814 W. 18th St.

24 POP-UP FOOD PARTICIPANTS

90 Miles Cuban Café – NEW
2540 W. Armitage Ave.

A Place by Damao – NEW
2621 S. Halsted St. Ste 1

Bar Takito – NEW
210 N. Morgan St.

Barangaroos Aussie Pies – NEW
3208 N. Sheffield Ave.

BettyBop Shop
7100 S. South Shore Dr.

BITES Asian Kitchen + Bar
3313 N. Clark St.

Black Dog Gelato – NEW
859 N. Damen Ave.

Classic Cobbler
Available for Catering

Dmen Tap – NEW
2849 W. Belmont Ave.

Dog Haus – NEW
2464 N. Lincoln Ave.

Egg Rolls Etc. – NEW
Available for Catering

Gordo’s Homemade Ice Cream Bars – NEW
729 S. Dearborn St.

Jason’s Deli – NEW
1258 S. Canal St.

Jeannie’s Flan Inc. – NEW
Available for Catering

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams – NEW
1505 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Jus Sandwiches – NEW
Available for Catering

Kitchen 17 – NEW
3132 N. Broadway

Luella’s Gospel Bird – NEW
2009 N. Damen Ave.

Madame VanderKloot’s Weiner Emporium – NEW
Available at Markets & Festivals

Nourish Catering – NEW
Available for Catering

Seafood City Supermarket (Grill City)
5033 N. Elston Ave.

These Wingz?
Available at Markets & Festivals

Warm Belly Bakery, LLC
1148 W. Monroe St.

Wood Fire Counter
131 N. Clinton St.

17 FOOD TRUCK VENDORS

American Glory

Aztec Dave’s Food Truck

Beavers Coffee + Donuts

Big Wang’s Chinese Street Food – NEW

Coastline Catering – NEW

Da Pizza Dude – NEW

Giordano’s

Harold’s Chicken

La Cocinita

Lawrence’s Fish & Shrimp

Mr. Quiles Mexican Food – NEW

Ms. Tittle’s Cupcakes – NEW

Pink Flamingo (Flamingo Rum Club) – NEW

Pink Taco – NEW

The Lifeway Kefir Shop

Three Legged Tacos – NEW

Whadda Jerk – NEW

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.