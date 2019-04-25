Full list of Taste of Chicago 2019 eateries revealed
CHICAGO — Another sign that summer is just around the corner! The list of 82 eateries participating in the 39th annual Taste of Chicago has been revealed.
This year’s list includes 41 five-day participants, 24 pop-ups and 17 food trucks. There are 37 eateries that are new to the festival this year, including Yvolina’s Tamales, Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams and Luella’s Gospel Bird.
The festival will be held July 10-14 in Grant Park. More info: tasteofchicago.us.
41 FIVE–DAY FOOD PARTICIPANTS
Arun’s Thai Restaurant
4156 N. Kedzie Ave.
Aunty Joy’s Jamaican Kitchen
1217 W. Devon Ave.
Beat Kitchen
2100 W. Belmont Ave.
Ben’s Bar-Be-Cue – NEW
5931 W. North Ave.
Billy Goat Tavern
1535 W. Madison St.
BJ’s Market & Bakery
8734 S. Stony Island Ave.
Brazilian Bowl Inc. – NEW
3204 N. Broadway
Buona Beef
601 N. McClurg Ct.
Buscia’s Bacon Buns – NEW
Available at Markets & Festivals
Caffe Gelato Soiree
2034 W. Division St.
Chicago’s Dog House
816 W. Fullerton Ave.
Churro Factory – Xurro
2214 S. Wolcott Ave.
Connie’s Pizza
2373 S. Archer Ave.
Doom Street Eats
Available at Markets & Festivals
Esperanza
2301 S. Lakeshore Dr.
Franco’s Ristorante
300 W. 31st St.
Frannie’s Café Inc
623 S. Wabash Ave.
Frönen – Now 5 Days
Available at Markets and Festivals
Garifuna Flava: A Taste of Belize
2518 W. 63rd St.
Gold Coast Dogs
225 S. Canal St.
Hakka Bakka Indian Kati Rolls – Now 5 Days
1251 W. Fullerton Ave.
Iyanze
4623 N. Broadway
Josephine’s Cooking – Now 5 Days
436 E. 79th St.
Kasia’s Deli
2101 W. Chicago Ave.
La Mexicana
4171 S. Archer Ave.
Lao Sze Chuan – NEW
520 N. Michigan Ave.
Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria
805 S. State St.
Premier Rollin BBQ
Available for Catering
Rainbow Cone LLC
9233 S. Western Ave.
Ricobene’s
252 W. 26th St.
Robinson’s No 1 Ribs
225 S. Canal St.
Seoul Taco – Now 5 Days
738 N. Clark St.
Texas de Brazil
210 E. Illinois St.
The Cookie Crate – NEW
Available at Markets & Festivals
The Eli’s Cheesecake Company
6701 W. Forest Preserve Dr.
The Slab Bar-B-Que – NEW
1918 E. 71st St.
The Star of Siam
11 E. Illinois St.
Ukai Japanese Restaurant
1059 W. Belmont St.
Vee Vee’s African Restaurant
6232 N. Broadway
Yum Dum
Available at Markets & Festivals
Yvolina’s Tamales – NEW
814 W. 18th St.
24 POP-UP FOOD PARTICIPANTS
90 Miles Cuban Café – NEW
2540 W. Armitage Ave.
A Place by Damao – NEW
2621 S. Halsted St. Ste 1
Bar Takito – NEW
210 N. Morgan St.
Barangaroos Aussie Pies – NEW
3208 N. Sheffield Ave.
BettyBop Shop
7100 S. South Shore Dr.
BITES Asian Kitchen + Bar
3313 N. Clark St.
Black Dog Gelato – NEW
859 N. Damen Ave.
Classic Cobbler
Available for Catering
Dmen Tap – NEW
2849 W. Belmont Ave.
Dog Haus – NEW
2464 N. Lincoln Ave.
Egg Rolls Etc. – NEW
Available for Catering
Gordo’s Homemade Ice Cream Bars – NEW
729 S. Dearborn St.
Jason’s Deli – NEW
1258 S. Canal St.
Jeannie’s Flan Inc. – NEW
Available for Catering
Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams – NEW
1505 N. Milwaukee Ave.
Jus Sandwiches – NEW
Available for Catering
Kitchen 17 – NEW
3132 N. Broadway
Luella’s Gospel Bird – NEW
2009 N. Damen Ave.
Madame VanderKloot’s Weiner Emporium – NEW
Available at Markets & Festivals
Nourish Catering – NEW
Available for Catering
Seafood City Supermarket (Grill City)
5033 N. Elston Ave.
These Wingz?
Available at Markets & Festivals
Warm Belly Bakery, LLC
1148 W. Monroe St.
Wood Fire Counter
131 N. Clinton St.
17 FOOD TRUCK VENDORS
American Glory
Aztec Dave’s Food Truck
Beavers Coffee + Donuts
Big Wang’s Chinese Street Food – NEW
Coastline Catering – NEW
Da Pizza Dude – NEW
Giordano’s
Harold’s Chicken
La Cocinita
Lawrence’s Fish & Shrimp
Mr. Quiles Mexican Food – NEW
Ms. Tittle’s Cupcakes – NEW
Pink Flamingo (Flamingo Rum Club) – NEW
Pink Taco – NEW
The Lifeway Kefir Shop
Three Legged Tacos – NEW
Whadda Jerk – NEW