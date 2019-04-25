Fans flock to opening night of ‘Avengers: Endgame’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — For millions of fans, the wait is nearly over.

The long awaited "Avengers: Endgame" opens in theatres Thursday night.

And fans at the River East theatre in downtown Chicago were excited and ready to go.

There were costumed heroes and villains alike in line.

The first audiences got to go in at 5 p.m. for the first showings.

Some people have been at the theater since Tuesday for a 22 Marvel Movie marathon in the runup to “Endgame.”

And many theaters are showing the movie around the clock to accommodate the demand.

WGN's Dean Richards was at the theater Thursday and caught up with fans.

You watch catch Dean's spoiler-free review here.