‘Empire’ cast writes letter in support of Jussie Smollett

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — The cast of "Empire" is supporting Jussie Smollett, and asking the network and producers to bring him back to the show.

A letter signed by Terrence Howrad, Taraji P. Henson and other cast members says, in part: "Together, as a united front, we stand with Jussie Smollett and ask that our co-star, brother and friend be brought back for our sixth season of Empire." You can read the full letter here.

According to Deadline, "Empire" co-creator Lee Daniels told a New York City morning show Wednesday that Smollett's fate on the show is "in discussions."

Wednesday night's episode of "Empire" is the last one that features Smollett this season.

Back in January, Smollett claimed to be a victim of a hate crime, but police and prosecutors said it was a hoax. A grand jury indicted Smollett on 16 counts of disorderly conduct, but in a surprise move, the Cook County State's Attorney's Office dropped those charges on March 26 without requiring Smollett to admit guilt.