Dr. Tony Kremer talks about his team of vets at the Animal Care Center in Plainfield

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Animal Care Center in Plainfield currently being featured in the new "Nat Geo Wild" Live TV series Animal ER Live.

Animal Care Center of Plainfield provides comprehensive animal care services to pets in Plainfield, Joliet, Bolingbrook, Naperville, Romeoville and the surrounding communities.

The veterinarians at Animal Care Center of Plainfield clinics specialize in compassionate, progressive small animal veterinary medicine. In addition to comprehensive wellness care, they provide specialized care in orthopedics and laser therapy.

Although the medical and surgical care health care of your pet is our first priority, their hospital is a true one stop shop for all your pets needs. They provide Grooming, Boarding, Doggie Day Care, Pet Adoption, Wellness Plans, Obedience Training and Nutrition Counseling. Their state-of-the art facility has everything you will need for your furry family member.