Biker says driver hit him, asked if he was OK, then drove off

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A biker from Pennsylvania is trying to find the driver who hit him in Lancaster County. He's also looking for anyone who might know anything about what happened.

Charles Werth said the incident happened Sunday morning on Route 72 near Graystone Road. Werth was driving to work in Lancaster County to make some Easter overtime.

Werth said he could see the female driver's headlights in the mirror up until the point she got so close he said he couldn't see the lights anymore. Then he felt the impact.

Upon impact, he said his bike slid across the road into bushes, and the driver left him there bloody and bruised.

"I'm airbound, and then I'm rolling on the ground. You feel the pain. I can feel the bike, and I'm thinking, 'oh this isn't going to be good,'" he told WPMT.

He said he didn't think the woman was going to stop.

"I thought she was going to, once I fell off the bike, I thought she was going to run me over on top of that," Werth said.

Werth said he now has many medical bills to worry about.

"It's a week worth of wages I've missed so far, and it's also the other costs, the medical expenses I'm going to have to pay for, plus the deductible, insurance deductible for the motorcycle. It's not fair," Werth said. "The woman had actually followed me all the way from Lebanon. She's doing this back and forth thing. She's right on top of me, back off... on top of me, back off."

Werth said the woman got out of her car and asked if he was OK.

"I did have some choice words for her. I asked her if she could please call 911," he said.

Instead of doing that, he said the woman just took off.

Now, he’s asking business owners on Route 72 to check their surveillance footage He is hoping to identify the woman who left him swollen, bloodied, and bruised or, at the very least, give her this message.

"Just step up... I'm not trying to get anything out of you, just step up and admit you did it," he said.

East Hempfield Township Police are investigating.

They said the woman is in her fifties, has white hair, and drives an older silver Ford Focus. If caught, she'll be facing a number of charges, including careless driving.