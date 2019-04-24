× With two outs, twice, the Cubs offense comes alive in a win over the Dodgers

CHICAGO – No worries, Cole. Your offense had your back, even if they waited as late as they could during innings to get on the board.

After falling behind 3-0 after a so-so start for Hamels, the Cubs scored seven-straight runs with two outs then held off a late charge by the Dodgers to win 7-6 Wednesday night at Wrigley Field.

Dramatic three-run homers by Javier Baez then Jason Heyward with two outs in the sixth then Anthony Rizzo’s double with two gone in the seventh helped the Cubs to their eighth win in their last ten games. Those also helped out a rare off-night for Hamels, who walked a season-high six batters after not issuing a walk in three-straight starts.

He allowed three earned runs in 5 1/3 innings, but kept the Cubs in the game, and allowed for the hitters to find themselves late in innings.