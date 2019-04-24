Washington babysitter who advertised on Care.com arrested on child pornography charges

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — An 18-year-old who advertised herself as a babysitter and nanny on Care.com has been charged with four counts of child pornography possession, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office.

Victoria Del Carmen, 18, has been booked into the Pierce County Jail on four counts of possessions of depictions of minor children engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

The case began when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children alerted deputies to child pornography images being shared to an IP address in unincorporated Pierce County, investigators said.

Detectives searched Del Carmen’s home and found multiple doll parts and a life-like baby doll, as well as large quantities of diapers, pacifiers, and baby clothes, according to the sheriff’s office.

Detectives said they also seized several electronic devices and found conversations about sexual acts regarding infants and toddlers.

Del Carmen reportedly admitted to detectives that she views and shares images of child pornography on a website that she uses four-10 times per month. She told detectives she is sexually aroused by the images.

Investigators said they are concerned there are more victims in the case and are asking parents to contact detectives immediately if their children — especially infants or toddlers — have been in contact with Victoria Del Carmen.