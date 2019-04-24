Singer – Songwriter Rhonda Ross (as in Diana) shares her memories of life as part of the Motown legacy and what inspires the trail she’s blazing for herself

Rhonda Ross handles all the curious questions about her famous parents, Diana Ross and Berry Gordy with grace and charm and gratitude. But she's worked hard for an award nominated acting career and thriving musical legacy of her own. She's in town performing with her husband and artistic partner Rodney Kendrick at City Winery.  For tickets visit citywinery.com/chicago and you can find more on Rhonda's tours, music, speaking engagements and the next big star from the Ross family... her son Raif- Henok at RhondaRossKendrick.com .

Below, a special in studio performance from Rhonda Ross!

