Police: Body of 5-year-old AJ Freund found, parents face charges in his death

Video: Crystal Lake Police Chief Jim Black and FBI Special Agent Colin McGuire announce charges in death of AJ Freund

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. — After nearly a week of searching, officials said the parents of 5-year-old Andrew “AJ” Freund have been charged in his death after investigators found remains in a remote area of Woodstock.

“It is with heavy heart that the Crystal Lake police department has located what we believe to be the body of Andrew ‘AJ’ Freund,” Crystal Lake Police Chief Jim Black said.

Black said information discovered through forensic analysis of cell phone data produced leads that led both his father Andrew Freund Sr., and his mother, JoAnn Cunningham, to share details that led to the discovery of what they believe are AJ’s remains. Both now face multiple counts in his death and failure to report it to officials.

Black said the McHenry Coroner’s Office is on the scene, and the cause of death is unknown at this time. FBI Special Agent Colin McGuire also expressed condolences to the community who had hoped the boy might be found alive.

The search for AJ began April 18, after his father Andrew Freund Sr. called 911 to report him missing. Freund and AJ’s mother, JoAnn Cunningham, told police they had last seen him around bedtime the night before. Police never issued an Amber Alert after his disappearance, indicating there was no evidence he was abducted.

The FBI, McHenry County Sheriff and Crystal Lake Police conducted searches of nearby parks and bodies of water in the days since he was reported missing. On Wednesday, they could be seen searching a rural area in Woodstock about 15 minutes from the family’s Crystal Lake home.

As the search was ongoing, details emerged about the family’s history with DCFS and Crystal Lake Police, including multiple reports of abuse, neglect and drug use. DCFS involvement with AJ dated back to 2013, when he was born born with opiates in his system, and continued “on and off” through the end of 2018, according to the agency. Cunningham and Freund’s other son has been in protective custody since AJ was reported missing.

Law enforcement’s focus shifted after police said canine units were only able to pick up AJ’s scent inside the family home, meaning he likely did not leave on foot. Investigators returned there Wednesday and removed several items, including a shovel, a mattress, two lawn bags and a large bin. The family dog was also removed from the home by Animal Control officials.

Andrew Freund Sr., AJ’s father, was formerly Cunningham’s divorce attorney. While the two never married, they were said to be living together with their children and no longer dating.

Cunningham’s current attorney George Killis was spotted entering the Crystal Lake Police Department around 6 a.m. Wednesday.