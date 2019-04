Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Chicago Community Trust is encouraging residents to join them for conversations over a meal to draft a memo to mayor-elect Lori Lightfoot.

They call the gatherings "On the Table."

They're aimed at helping Chicago residents make their points about issues important to them and writing a memo so the mayor can take action.

Tuesday the nonprofit initiative "Black and Well" hosted a pre-table event for teachers at Vanderpoel Elementary School.