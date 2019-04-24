× Mild April weather to go on a weekend hiatus

Despite considerable cloudiness and spotty showers, the high temperature at O’Hare airport on Wednesday reached 64 degrees. This marked the 4th straight day to post a temperature surplus. Through the 25th, April, 2019 has averaged about 2.5 degrees above normal. More mild air is slated for Thursday, with much of the metro area expected to top the 70-degree mark. The exception will be near lake Michigan, where developing onshore winds are to hold readings in the 50s. Offshore water temperatures still hover around 39 degrees, so it is likely there will be a spread of some 20-degrees from the inland suburbs, to the lakefront Thursday afternoon. The closing weekend of April is to feature a downturn in temperatures area-wide due to a combination of clouds, rain, and brisk north to northeast winds that are to lock in Saturday evening. More chilly, rainy weather is expected early next week.