Lunchbreak: Short Ribs with an Asian Marinade

Josh Rutherford, Owner of 4 Star Restaurant Group
The Windsor
160 East Huron, Chicago, IL (one block east of Michigan Avenue)
http://www.thewindsorchicago.com/
Recipe:
K-Town Short Ribs
Ingredients
Marinade:
- Soy Ginger Vinaigrette: (5.5 cups)
- Gochujang Paste: (¾ cup)
- Pineapple Juice: (3/4 cups)
- Sriracha: (2/3 cups)
To make the vinaigrette - combine 1/2 cup soy sauce, 1/4 cup sesame oil and 1 T minced ginger.
Meat:
- Short Ribs: 2 pounds Our favorite place to buy this cut of me in Chicago: Joong Boo Market Chicago – Asian Grocery
Combine all marinade ingredients in small bowl. Whisk together and place into large plastic bag. Add short ribs into marinade bag and massage marinade into meat. Marinate for up to 24 hours, flipping sides halfway through and marinate the ribs for up to 24 hours in refrigerator. Cook marinated short ribs on a well-oiled grill on high. Cook until dark grill marks have developed and the ribs have cooked to medium well, turning ribs once to mark on both sides.
Broccolini Side Dish:
- 2 tsp white sesame seeds
- 2 bunches broccolini (about 1 pound)
- 2 tsp fresh ginger, thinly sliced
- 2 tsp soy sauce
- 1 tsp sesame oil
- ½ cup water
- 2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
- 2 tsp vegetable oil
Directions:
- Heat large skillet over medium and add in the sesame seeds. Cook for about 3 minutes until golden and toasted. Put in separate bowl.
- In skillet, heat vegetable oil and add broccolini, garlic, ginger and water. Cover ingredients (stir occasionally) for about 12 minutes.
- Add soy sauce and stir for 30 seconds.
- Toss with sesame oil.
- Top with sesame seeds.