Lunchbreak: Short Ribs with an Asian Marinade

Josh Rutherford, Owner of 4 Star Restaurant Group

The Windsor

160 East Huron, Chicago, IL (one block east of Michigan Avenue)

http://www.thewindsorchicago.com/

Recipe:

K-Town Short Ribs

Ingredients

Marinade:

Soy Ginger Vinaigrette: (5.5 cups)

Gochujang Paste: (¾ cup)

Pineapple Juice: (3/4 cups)

Sriracha: (2/3 cups)

To make the vinaigrette - combine 1/2 cup soy sauce, 1/4 cup sesame oil and 1 T minced ginger.

Meat:

Short Ribs: 2 pounds Our favorite place to buy this cut of me in Chicago: Joong Boo Market Chicago – Asian Grocery

Combine all marinade ingredients in small bowl. Whisk together and place into large plastic bag. Add short ribs into marinade bag and massage marinade into meat. Marinate for up to 24 hours, flipping sides halfway through and marinate the ribs for up to 24 hours in refrigerator. Cook marinated short ribs on a well-oiled grill on high. Cook until dark grill marks have developed and the ribs have cooked to medium well, turning ribs once to mark on both sides.

Broccolini Side Dish:

2 tsp white sesame seeds

2 bunches broccolini (about 1 pound)

2 tsp fresh ginger, thinly sliced

2 tsp soy sauce

1 tsp sesame oil

½ cup water

2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

2 tsp vegetable oil

Directions: