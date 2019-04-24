× Jon Lester returns to the Cubs’ rotation and will start Thursday

CHICAGO – Watching from the bench the last few weeks, he might have felt like he was missing out on all the fun.

Over the last 11 games, the Cubs are 8-3 and have featured some of the best starting pitching for the team in the Joe Maddon era.

Needles to say that Jon Lester would like to join in on the fun, and he’ll get his chance on Thursday.

Before the Cubs’ second of a three-game series with the Dodgers on Wednesday at Wrigley Field, the team announced that the left-handed pitcher will be activated off the IL and start against Los Angeles on Thursday.

This comes after Lester missed a few starts due to a hamstring injury suffered while running the bases in the second inning of the Cubs’ 10-0 home opening day win over the Pirates.

In his first two full starts, Lester pitched well for the Cubs, allowing four earned runs in 14 innings with 10 strikeouts compared to five walks. He got a win in the opener against the Rangers and took a no decision against the Braves on April 3rd.

In two official innings of work against the Pirates before leaving with an injury, Lester didn’t allow a run, giving up three hits while striking out four batters while walking just one.