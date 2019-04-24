‘I am strong’: Britney Spears comments on rumors, death threats in Instagram post

“All is well,” and Britney Spears will be back soon. That’s what the singer told her fans Tuesday night.
The pop star icon went on Instagram to address rumors that have circulated on social media in the past weeks and let her social media followers know she is doing “what’s best at the moment” and that she needs a “little bit of privacy to deal with all the hard things that life is throwing my way.”
“My family has been going through a lot of stress and anxiety lately so I just needed time to deal,” she said. On her caption, Spears added, “You may not know this about me, but I am strong, and stand up for what I want!”
I wanted to say hi, because things that are being said have just gotten out of control!!! Wow!!! There’s rumors, death threats to my family and my team, and just so many things crazy things being said. I am trying to take a moment for myself, but everything that’s happening is just making it harder for me. Don’t believe everything you read and hear. These fake emails everywhere were crafted by Sam Lutfi years ago… I did not write them. He was pretending to be me and communicating with my team with a fake email address. My situation is unique, but I promise I’m doing what’s best at this moment 🌸🌸🌸 You may not know this about me, but I am strong, and stand up for what I want! Your love and dedication is amazing, but what I need right now is a little bit of privacy to deal with all the hard things that life is throwing my way. If you could do that, I would be forever grateful. Love you ❤️❤️❤️
Earlier this month, People magazine reported the star had checked into a facility to seek “all-encompassing wellness treatment.” At the time, Spears posted a photo about self-care on Instagram with the caption, “We all need to take time for a little “me time.”
In January, the “Circus” singer also stepped back from her “Domination” residency in Las Vegas because of her father’s health issues, who, she wrote, was hospitalized and “almost died.”
In a press release, her reps said Spears’ father was hospitalized due to his colon “spontaneously” rupturing and remained in the hospital for 28 days.
“We’re all so grateful that he came out of it alive, but he still has a long road ahead of him,” Spears wrote back then. “I had to make the difficult decision to put my full focus and energy on my family at this time. I hope you all can understand.”