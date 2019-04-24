Financial advisor said he paid Northwestern, Notre Dame football players

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EVANSTON, Ill. — Northwestern University and the University of Notre Dame have come up in a college sports bribery case after a financial adviser testified as part of a trial in New York, that he paid college football players.

Louis “Marty” Blazer said he gave cash to players from seven schools, hoping they'd hire him when they went pro.

Payments from $100 to $3,000 a month were made from 2000 to 2014.

He didn't accuse any football coaches.

The schools denied any knowledge of it and said they'll investigate.