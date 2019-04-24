FeedonThis: Jarrett gives his thoughts on possible Bears’ draft picks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Unless it right at the top of the draft, it's often hard to tell which way a team will go.

That's especially true for the Bears, who only have five picks in this year's draft, and the first doesn't come till the third round.

Still, Jarrett Payton did have a few guys in mind that the Bears could take a close look at when they make their selections this weekend in Nashville. He told those to Josh Frydman on Wednesday's Sports Feed, and you can watch that in the best of the show in #FeedonThis in the video above.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Do the Bears have no need for a running back in the draft, as Ryan Pace said on Wednesday?

Jarrett and Josh "Buy or Sell" that notion along with the amount of starts in the Chicago Sports Exchange on Wednesday's program.

You can watch that in the video above.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Damian Lillard provided one of the best memes in sports in 2018 after his 37-foot game-winning shot to eliminate the Thunder in Game 5 of their first round series on Tuesday evening.

Naturally, that was a big part of Social Fodder, which you can see in the video above.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A lot of Cubs starting pitchers have had their big turnaround early in 2018.

When will that be the case for Yu Darvish?

Josh and Jarrett discuss the pitcher in the video above.