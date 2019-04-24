× Fastest, tallest dive coaster Yukon Striker debuts at Canada’s Wonderland

It was one of the most anticipated new roller coasters of the season.

Yukon Striker at Canada’s Wonderland is the latest “dive coaster” from manufacturer B&M. What is a dive coaster, exactly? The trains have three rows of eight seats across. When the train reaches the top of the hill, it stops for about three seconds as you dangle over the edge. Then, the brakes release, and you DIVE down the first drop. Here’s what you’re looking at about 10 seconds before you make the plunge.

Here I was, in Canada for the first time, looking up at this monster of a roller coaster. Yukon Striker stands 245 feet in the air, with a 90-degree drop that goes right into an underwater tunnel. You’ll hit a top speed of 80 mph. The ride is 3,625 feet long. All of this combined makes Yukon Striker the tallest, faster and longest dive coaster in the world.

It did not disappoint.

Check out my full first ride here…

In the coming week I will put together a full trip report – I drove up to the area and visited Niagara Falls as well. And don’t forget to subscribe to my “Coastin’ The Country” podcast! I spoke with representatives from Canada’s Wonderland, the people at B&M, and some enthusiasts who could really break this ride down better than I can.

If you’d like to learn more about Canada’s Wonderland, here’s more:

Canada’s Wonderland

Vaughan, Ontario

Opens May 3rd

canadaswonderland.com