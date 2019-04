Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The first screenings of what will be the biggest movie of the year, "Avengers: Endgame" start Thursday night as early as 6 p.m. Some theaters will even begin showing it back to back for 24-hours a day.

Is it worth it? Dean Richards says absolutely!

Check out Dean's spoiler-free review for `Avengers: Endgame` in the video player above