Cubs Game Notes For Wednesday vs. LA Dodgers

*Since 2015, the Los Angeles Dodgers (.585) and Chicago Cubs (.595) are MLB’s two winningest franchises.

*Including their four-spot on Tuesday, the Cubs have scored a total of seven runs in the bottom of the first inning this season at home. They’ve scored them in only two games (4/12, 4/23) while going scoreless in the first the other seven games.

*The Dodgers are the sixth team in National League history to homer as many as 44 times in their first 25 games of the season. Four teams are tied with 44, the Brewers this year have 50, and the 2000 St. Louis Cardinals lead with 55.

*Cody Bellinger, who is batting .416, is the fourth player since 2000 to hit at least .400 with double-digit homers over his team’s first 25 games, joining Barry Bonds (2004 Giants), Matt Kemp (2012 Dodgers), and Ryan Zimmerman (2017 Nationals).

*Cole Hamels has the third-lowest ERA among southpaws (2.46), minimum 10 starts, since the date of his Cubs debut, August 1, 2018, trailing Blake Snell (1.45) and Hyun-Jin Ryu (2.22).