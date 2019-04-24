Construction worker injured after Kennedy Expressway crash

CHICAGO — A construction worker was injured after being struck by a vehicle following a two-vehicle crash on the Kennedy Expressway.

The accident happened around 12:50 a.m. Wednesday on the inbound I-90 near the Cumberland exit, according to Illinois State Police.

A silver Mercedes struck a construction vehicle in the construction zone, and that construction vehicle then hit the worker.

The construction worker and the driver of the Mercedes were both transported to hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

