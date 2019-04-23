Will Garrett Popcorn secret recipes be leaked?

Posted 8:03 AM, April 23, 2019, by

A former employee of Garrett Popcorn is accused of stealing the company’s secret recipes.
Aisha Putnam was Garrett’s director of research and development until she was fired last month.
She was one of only three people with access to the recipes.
Garrett claims, she downloaded more than 5,000 files in the days before she was terminated.
The lawsuit seeks a restraining order to prevent her from using or sharing the trade secrets.
Putnam has not commented.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.