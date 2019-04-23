Traffic light installed at O’Hare ride share lot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A stop light was installed at Chicago’s O’Hare ride-share lot Tuesday.

As WGN Investigates reported, for months the overloaded staging lot was causing backups and accidents near the lot. Customers were waiting as much as an hour for a ride-share vehicle at O`Hare.

The traffic light is expected to ease congestion in the area.

The more than 60,000 Chicago Ride-Share drivers have also been asking the Aviation Department to provide them with a second parking lot for staging.