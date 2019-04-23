Traffic light installed at O’Hare ride share lot

Posted 5:54 PM, April 23, 2019, by and

CHICAGO — A stop light was installed at Chicago’s O’Hare ride-share lot Tuesday.

As WGN Investigates reported, for months the overloaded staging lot was causing backups and accidents near the lot.  Customers were waiting as much as an hour for a ride-share vehicle at O`Hare.

The traffic light is expected to ease congestion in the area.

The more than 60,000 Chicago Ride-Share drivers have also been asking the Aviation Department to provide them with a second parking lot for staging.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.