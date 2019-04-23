Tony Gill talks about the summer ahead for the Bulls on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - The wait continues as a major moment in the current Bulls' rebuild approaches - and it all depends on a couple of lucky ping pong balls.

The team will have a 12.5 percent chance to get the top overall pick on the NBA Draft when the lottery is held on May 14th. Zion Williamson is the reward if the fates should work out for them and could be a player that transforms the team quickly.

One way or the other, the Bulls will have to find a way to rebound from an injury and change-filled 2018-2019 season in which they won just 22 games.

