Students thrive in the community with help from special education teacher

PALATINE, Ill. — The April Teacher of the Month is a special education instructor whose regular lessons out in the community are helping many of his students discover ways they can serve their community.

Erlin Laci teaches at Kirk School in Palatine, a special education school for individuals with multiple disabilities.

Laci’s teachings of life skills — and business skills — add up for his students.

“After working with them for so long you see them take off and take those skills and then all of a sudden, they are really rising up to the occasion,” he said. “They are completing their work and they are interacting.”