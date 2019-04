Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Several people were injured in a crash that involved three cars on the city's West Side.

The crash happened near Congress Parkway and Homan Avenue around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

According to Chicago fire officials, four adults and two kids were taken to three area hospitals. The children were in good condition.

No further information was available.

The EMS Plan 1 at Congress Pkwy/Homan for a 3 car accident secured by Batt 18. Total of six (6) transports to various hospitals, three (3) red adults, one (1) yellow adult, two (2) peds green. NFI 4-1-8. — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) April 24, 2019