× Midday Fix: How to make soap and details on this weekend’s One Of A Kind Show

Rachel Wiandt, Founder of Taylor Street Soap Co.

Taylor Street Soap Co.

2010 W. Fulton Street, Chicago

https://www.taylorstreetsoap.co/

Event:

One of a Kind Show

Hours are as follows:

April 26 from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

April 27 from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

April 28 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Tickets are $12 per adult and provide entry for all 3 days. Children 12 and under receive free admission.

The Mart, 222 W. Merchandise Mart Plaza

http://www.oneofakindshowchicago.com/

Soap Recipe:

“Gemstones” Melt and Pour Soap Recipe

Materials:

2 cups melt and pour soap base (can be purchased at major craft stores or online)

Skin-safe fragrance oil or essential oil (do not use potpourri or perfume)

Skin-safe color (not food coloring)

Some type of mold

Microwave-safe melting container

Sharp knife or pastry cutter

Metal spoon

Instructions: