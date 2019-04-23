Midday Fix: How to make soap and details on this weekend’s One Of A Kind Show
Rachel Wiandt, Founder of Taylor Street Soap Co.
Taylor Street Soap Co.
2010 W. Fulton Street, Chicago
https://www.taylorstreetsoap.co/
Event:
One of a Kind Show
Hours are as follows:
April 26 from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.
April 27 from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
April 28 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Tickets are $12 per adult and provide entry for all 3 days. Children 12 and under receive free admission.
The Mart, 222 W. Merchandise Mart Plaza
http://www.oneofakindshowchicago.com/
Soap Recipe:
“Gemstones” Melt and Pour Soap Recipe
Materials:
- 2 cups melt and pour soap base (can be purchased at major craft stores or online)
- Skin-safe fragrance oil or essential oil (do not use potpourri or perfume)
- Skin-safe color (not food coloring)
- Some type of mold
- Microwave-safe melting container
- Sharp knife or pastry cutter
- Metal spoon
Instructions:
- Measure out 2 cups of melt and pour soap base in the heat-safe container. Chop the base into approximately 1” chunks using a knife or pastry cutter.
- Microwave the soap base in 30-second increments. We don’t want to burn the soap! Stir between each melting period with the metal spoon. Ideally, the temperature of the soap should be around 125 degrees Fahrenheit. This means you should be able to comfortable hold your hand against the outside of the container.
- Once the mixture is melted, add 5 drops of fragrance or essential oil and stir thoroughly. Be careful to not use more than this, as it could be irritating to skin. We’ll also be adding a touch of skin-safe colorant. Start with a small scoop and mix to your desired color.
- Pour mixture into the mold and allow to cool at room temperature for approximately 3-5 hours.
- Carefully remove soap from the mold by peeling the side away and breaking the airlock. Slowly press the soap out of the mold.
- Let’s create gemstones! Using a clean surface and knife, gently cut away lines from the soap to create gemstone facets. Save the soap you’ve cut away as it can be melted and poured again.
- Wrap your gemstone creations for gifting. Keep them wrapped tightly in plastic wrap to keep them looking fresh and dry.