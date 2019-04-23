Lunchbreak: Salmon in “Cocotte” with Wild Mushrooms, Spring Vegetables & Bordeaux Wine

Posted 12:37 PM, April 23, 2019, by , Updated at 02:02PM, April 23, 2019

Chef Didier Durand

Marchesa

535 N. Wells St., Chicago IL 60654

https://www.marchesachicago.com

Event:

Dining Out For Life returns to Chicago on April 25 with nearly 50 participating Chicagoland restaurants - proceeds to benefit Test Positive Aware Network (TPAN).

https://www.diningoutforlife.com/city/chicago/

https://www.tpan.com

Test Positive Aware Network (TPAN), 5537 N. Broadway, Chicago, IL 60640

Recipe:

Salmon in “Cocotte” with Wild Mushrooms, Spring Vegetables & Bordeaux Wine

Dinner for Two

 Overall Description of this Dish:

Delicious mélange of spring vegetables and salmon. Perfect for a quick weekday meal or worthy of an elegant dinner party.

The salmon is placed on top of all pre-cooked ingredients in a cocotte (a covered, heatproof dish or Dutch oven) or a casserole covered with a lid.

 Ingredients:

2 pieces of salmon, approximately 7 ounces each

2 tablespoons of barbecue spices

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 handful of wild mushrooms (king, shiitake, oysters, chanterelles, morels – or whatever mushrooms are available at your local market) quickly sautéed with olive oil or duck fat

½ cup of Bordeaux or any red wine

½ cup heavy whipping cream

½ pound (8oz or 1cup) grilled or roasted spring vegetables (leeks, ramps, carrots, fennel, cauliflower, radishes, potatoes or kohlrabi, seasoned with salt & pepper)

Preparation:

  • Brush the mustard on all sides of the salmon, then sprinkle bbq spices
  • Place all cooked vegetables inside the cocotte or casserole and heat until hot
  • Add sautéed mushrooms on top of vegetables
  • Place the salmon on top of theses mushrooms
  • Add the red wine
  • Add the cream
  • Place lid (or foil sheet) on top to cover, transfer to oven, pre-heated to 400 degrees, and let cook for about 6 minutes or until salmon is cooked to your desired temperature. Serve from the cooking pan.
