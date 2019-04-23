× Joe Biden to announce his 2020 presidential bid on Thursday

Joe Biden will announce his presidential campaign on Thursday with an online video, sources familiar with the plans confirm to CNN.

The former vice president’s team has been laying the campaign groundwork for months.

Biden will hold his first campaign event in Pittsburgh on Monday, a source said.

The Delaware Democrat also is making plans to hit the road to the early voting states of Iowa, South Carolina and New Hampshire in the coming days, a person familiar with his campaign planning said.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.