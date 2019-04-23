‘Hamilton: The Exhibition’ opens this week in Chicago with help from Lin-Manuel Miranda

CHICAGO — Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “Hamilton” exhibition opens this weekend in Chicago.

“Hamilton: The Exhibition” is slated to be interactive exhibit about Alexander Hamilton and will make it’s home at Northerly Island.

Miranda, who is the mastermind and star the original Broadway “Hamilton” production, will be on hand to help open the exhibit. Miranda and the exhibition’s

Creative Director David Korins and producer Jeffrey Seller will hold a news conference and ribbon cutting on Friday, April 26.

According to the exhibit’s website:

The exhibition features an audio tour narrated by the musical’s author, Lin Manuel Miranda, along with Phillipa Soo and Christopher Jackson, who played Eliza Schuyler Hamilton and George Washington in the original Broadway production of Hamilton. Joanne B. Freeman, historical advisor and Professor of History and American Studies at Yale University, also narrates. The Spanish language translations are narrated by Olga Merediz, who originated the role of Abuela Claudia in the Broadway production of In The Heights. Hamilton: The Exhibition is designed to take visitors deeper into the life and times of Alexander Hamilton, while at the same time chronicling the American Revolution and the creation of the United States of America. With a dynamic and interactive mix of lighting, sound, multimedia, music and historical artifacts, you will experience how it felt to write the way Hamilton wrote, fight the way Hamilton fought, and live the way Hamilton lived.

The exhibition opens to the public Saturday. Timed tickets to the exhibit start at $39.50 not including fees and are available through Ticketmaster