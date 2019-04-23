Cubs Game Notes For Tuesday vs. LA Dodgers
- The Dodgers are 7-1 in their last eight games, posting a 2.41 ERA in that time, including a 1.79 ERA from their starters. Prior to this stretch, they had lost six consecutive games, as their starters had a 8.37 ERA.
- In their last nine games, the Cubs’ starters have posted a 1.25 ERA while averaging 2.03 walks per nine innings. In the team’s first 11 games, Chicago’s starters had a 6.52 ERA with a 5.03 walk-per-nine rate.
- Today marks the 53rd anniversary of Fergie Jenkins’ first career game as a Chicago Cub, which, like today, was against the Dodgers at Wrigley. He pitched 5.1 innings in relief and homered off Don Sutton for a 2-0 Cubs win.
- There are only four players in MLB with at least 10 home runs this season, and the Dodgers have two of them: Cody Bellinger (11) and Joc Pederson (10). They join Colorado’s Nolan Arenado and Trevor Story in 2016 as the only duos with at least 10 home runs before May in MLB history.
- Willson Contreras has a .540 on-base percentage against right-handed pitching this season, third best in MLB (minimum 30 plate appearances) behind Cody Bellinger (.562) and Mike Trout (.552). He had a career-low .328 OBP against righties last season.
- In his first two starts of the season, Jose Quintana went a combined 7.0 innings, posting a 10.29 ERA with a .406 opponent average. He did not allow a run in his last two starts, and opponents hit .192 against him.