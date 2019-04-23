× 1 dead, 14 hospitalized for suspected heroin overdoses in East Garfield Park

CHICAGO — One person was found dead and 14 others were transported to area hospitals for possible drug overdoses.

The incidents happened around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the city’s East Garfield Park neighborhood.

Witnesses reported seeing someone in a silver vehicle driving around and distributing drugs around Chicago and Homan.

Ten overdoses happened on the same block at 700 North Homan.

Police say the victims were taken to four hospitals in the area.

One officer used Narcan twice on two of the victims.

Area Detectives are investigating.

No arrests have been made.