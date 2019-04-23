“Booksmart” stars Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein discuss their new movie on WGN Morning News

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein, stars of the new movie "Booksmart," join Dean Richards and the rest of the WGN Morning News crew to discuss their new film.

Amy (Kaitlyn Dever) and Molly (Beanie Feldstein) realize they’ve spent their entire time in high school dedicated to schoolwork and getting into college. To make up for lost time, they cram all the excitement of four years they missed out on into one night.

You may recognize Dever as Eve Baxter from the early days of “Last Man Standing," as well as the nominee for four young artist awards. Feldstein played Julie Steffans in “Lady Bird” and Nora in “Neighbors 2.” Both of them were just awarded the Cinemacon Female Stars of Tomorrow award.

“Booksmart” marks Olivia Wilde’s directorial debut and is produced by Will Ferrell and Adam McKay. The film also stars Jason Sudeikis, Lisa Kudrow, Jessica Williams and Will Forte.

The film has been referred to as “a love letter to uncool girls,” and the chemistry between Feldstein and Dever is one of the first things the two noticed when they met. They also lived with Olivia Wilde during the entire filming process, which led Feldstein to say, “"I think my most proud moment of this film is of being Kaitlyn's first roommate."

“Booksmart,” which received a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, premieres May 24th.