As Robbie Gould reportedly asks for a trade, could the Bears be in play?

LAKE FOREST – All winter long, the biggest concern for the Bears — especially the fans— has been what to do about the kicker position.

Some looked to former kicker Robbie Gould as a possible answer, considering he would be a free agent at the end of the 2018 season. But after the 49ers placed the franchise tag on him and showed a desire to retain Gould, it seemed as if that possibility was gone.

Then on Tuesday, new reports suggest a turn of events could keep the door open for Gould’s return to Chicago. Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Gould has decided not to sign a long-term contract and asked for a trade from the team.

Gould, who was released by the Bears before the start of the 2016 season, has spent this past offseason working out in Chicago. After Cody Parkey’s bad 2018 season, which included a miss of a potential game-winning field goal against the Eagles in the Wild Card playoff game on January 6, many have hoped there might be a reunion between both sides.

That appeared to end when the 49ers placed the franchise tag on Gould on February 26. General Manager John Lynch said as recently as Monday he expected Gould would be a part of team for the 2019 season.

If that has changed, the Bears could make a play for the kicker. They’ve dealt with the 49ers before: on Draft Night 2017, the Bears pulled off a major surprise when they traded four picks, including the third overall selection, to San Francisco for the second-overall pick they used to select quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.

The 36-year-old Gould is the Bears’ all-time leading scorer with 1,207 points from 2005-2015 as he made a franchise-record 276 field goals. He connected on 85.4 percent of his field goals with the Bears, and has continued that consistency in the three years after his departure.

Gould made all three field goals he attempted for the Giants in 2016, and during his time in San Francisco he hit 72-of-75 over two seasons. In 2018, he missed just one of his 34 kicks all season, including three field goals against the Bears in Week 16.